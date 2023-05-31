Redwater ISD Names Campus and District Teachers of the Year

Redwater Independent School District has named their campus and district Teachers of the Year.

Campus Teachers of the Year are:

Terri Frazier from Redwater Elementary School. She currently serves as a 2nd Grade Reading Teacher. Frazier is in her 35th year of teaching, all of them with RISD. She holds a Bachelor of Science in Elementary English and History from Texas A&M University – Texarkana;

Jennifer Stacy with Redwater Intermediate School, currently serves as a 4th Grade Math Teacher. She has also served as a Summer School Coordinator and UIL Coordinator. Stacy is in her 16th year of teaching and has been with RISD for 12 years. She holds a Bachelor of Arts in Journalism from Southern Arkansas University and a Master of Education in Educational Administration from Lamar University;



Clint Edmonds, from Redwater Junior High School, holds a Bachelor of Arts in Religion from East Texas Baptist University. He is in his 6th year as a Science, Technology and Robotics Teacher at the Junior High campus. Additionally, he teaches Robotics at the High School campus and is the sponsor for the RHS Trap Shooting Team, Theatre Tech Director for RHS and Technical Director for One Act Play at both RJHS and RHS;

Janie Womack, with Redwater High School, has 42 years of experience in teaching with 21 years at RISD. Womack holds a Bachelor of Science from Southern State University. She teaches grades 10-12 Honors Physics, Principles of Technology and Chemistry.

District Teachers of the Year are Jennifer Stacy (Elementary) and Clint Edmonds (Secondary). Both will move forward for consideration as Region VIII Teacher of the Year.

