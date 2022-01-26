Regions Bank Announces Kay Carroll as Community Development Manager in Northeast Texas

Advertisement

Regions Bank on Wednesday announced longtime banking professional Kay Carroll will serve as vice president and community development manager serving markets across Northeast Texas.

In this role, Carroll will work with Regions’ local-market leaders and additional colleagues in Dallas-Fort Worth, Longview, Tyler, Cass County, and Texarkana to explore community development opportunities related to the Community Reinvestment Act. Those focus areas, which align with Regions’ strategic community priorities, include affordable housing, small-business development, neighborhood revitalization, and additional services in low- and moderate-income areas.

“Collaborating with our community partners to identify and address their most pressing needs is the primary focus of our Community Development team,” said Latrisha Jemison, regional community development and partnerships manager for Regions Bank. “Kay Carroll’s extensive community development and lending experience, combined with her consistent track record of building lasting relationships with nonprofit agencies, make her an ideal fit for this role. We’re pleased to welcome her to our team.”

Over the past several years, Regions has significantly expanded its community development focus across Texas. Examples in the Dallas-Fort Worth area in particular include support of Business & Community Lenders (BCL) of Texas, Promise House and Emily’s Place, among other nonprofits. These initiatives are complemented by a strong focus on associate volunteerism as well.

“From large-scale involvement on behalf of the bank itself, to connecting our local workforce with opportunities to serve, Regions Bank amplifies its impact when we strategically engage with organizations that are making a difference,” said Tyrus Sanders, market executive for Regions Bank in Dallas. “In terms of volunteerism, by presenting our associates with opportunities to teach financial education, encouraging them to participate in donation drives, and supporting them in connecting nonprofit community partners with additional resources, we’re elevating our community engagement to the next level. We’re also fostering a deep sense of pride among our associates as they see the difference they’re making. We know Kay’s strategic experience in community development will help us support a wide range of additional initiatives in profoundly meaningful ways.”

Carroll noted the bank’s commitment to supporting the cities and towns it serves, financially and through associate volunteerism, is a fundamental aspect of its culture.



“Having access to resources is a key factor in advancing inclusive prosperity,” said Carroll. “Regions Bank’s commitment to providing all of our neighbors with greater access to the tools and resources they need to learn, grow, and thrive is what drew me to this role. I look forward to building on the foundation that’s been established to reach more people, neighborhoods, and small businesses and to advance economic growth throughout northeast Texas.”

Prior to joining Regions, Carroll held community lending and development roles with Bancorp South and Woodforest National Bank. Her experience also includes community mortgage roles with Capital One and JP Morgan Chase.

Carroll earned a Bachelor of Science in Business from Texas A&M University in Commerce. She served as a steering committee member of LiftFund Houston and as a member of the Chi Omega Advisory Board for the Texas A&M Commerce Chapter. Carroll also formerly chaired the Garland Area Habitat for Humanity Board of Directors.

