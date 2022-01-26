Ammunition Company Coming to Bowie County, Creating Hundreds of New Jobs

Advertisement

TexAmericas Center (TAC) today announced Expansion Ammunition is the newest Corporate Citizen moving on to its property. The Dallas-based ammunition company is expected to invest $100 million dollars into new and existing facilities, bringing hundreds of jobs to the Texarkana region, and operate as the largest ammunition plant in Texas.

By 2023, Expansion Ammunition will hire 400 people in high-paying jobs, making it the largest employer at TexAmericas Center.

“Good jobs and good relationships with companies like Expansion Ammunition help build our future as a company and region,” said Scott Norton, Executive Director/CEO of TexAmericas Center. “This partnership illustrates our efforts to welcome companies and help them expand, while also benefitting the people and our region. Texarkana is good for business and TexAmericas Center is committed to making sure we do our part to grow the region.”

The ammunition manufacturing company, which was founded in 2010, will expand its business into a state-of-the-art facility that will specialize in making primers and eventually ammunition for the small arms industry, including for law enforcement, home defense, and shooting sports.

In 2021, TexAmericas Center announced 6,800 acres of land were successfully remediated to meet commercial and industrial standards after the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality removed the United States Army’s Resource Conservation and Recovery Act (RCRA) permit from the property, making the land ready for job generating uses.

Expansion Ammunition is the first company to purchase land on TexAmericas Center’s East Campus, acquiring approximately 170-acres for this project.

“Past planning, actions and investments by TexAmericas Center and our Development Partners are allowing businesses to grow now and in the future,” said Eric Voyles, Vice President and Chief Economic Development Officer at TexAmericas Center.

Expansion Ammunition joins a cluster of energetics companies in the larger Texarkana region, including Day & Zimmerman, which contracts for the Department of Defense; Expal USA (also on TexAmericas Center property), Gumflats Custom Imaging, and Chip McCormick

Custom/Shooting Star Industries, which was acquired by Wilson Combat Operations include weapons systems, munitions and ordinance, ammunition, and arms and related-manufacturing.

“TexAmericas Center not only has the land, but we also have the resources for any business to come in, expand, and grow their company and profits. Expansion Ammunition and the other energetics companies in the region are a testament to that,” Voyles said.

In 2021, nine new businesses relocated to TexAmericas Center, showing a 17 percent increase compared to the previous year. Those new businesses brought 60 new jobs to the region. The organization also completed construction on a 150,000 square feet spec building and expanded it logistics services to include rail. Also in 2021, TexAmericas Center secured four contracts to provide third-party logistics services. With occupancy rates over 90 percent for its move-in ready buildings, TexAmericas Center will turn its attention to build-to-suit offerings in 2022.

TexAmericas Center is rich in opportunity and proactively engaged in developing business opportunities for the area. With more than 3.5 million square feet of industrial and office space and 12,000 acres of developable land, TexAmericas Center is a prime location for businesses looking to grow or expand into Texas and the Texarkana area.

