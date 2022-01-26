Advertisement

Heidrun “Heidi” Bradsher, age 76, of Texarkana, Texas, died Monday, January 24, 2022, in a local hospital.

Mrs. Bradsher was born April 20, 1945 in Gottingen, Germany. Her husband Jimmie was in the Army and they met while he was stationed there. Mrs. Bradsher was a wonderful homemaker for her family and was an excellent cook. She was a devoted wife; an awesome mother and she adored her grandchildren and her dogs. She also enjoyed playing bridge and was quite good at it.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Jimmie Bradsher.

Survivors include one son and daughter-in-law, Martin and Kathleen Bradsher of Warwick, Rhode Island; one daughter and son-in-law, Annette and Dennis Warner of Ashdown, Arkansas; two grandsons, Otto Warner and Kyle Warner; two granddaughters; one great-granddaughter, Hadley Warner; two sisters, Gundi Becker and Monika Kroker both of Germany along with numerous nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be at 11:00 AM Friday, January 28, 2022, at Chapelwood Funeral Home. Burial will follow in Chapelwood Memorial Gardens.

