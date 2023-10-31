Texarkana Resources Annual Halloween Fest

Sponsor

Texarkana Resources held their long-standing Halloween celebration today for the clients they service. Texarkana Resources works specifically with clients in and around the Texarkana area who are disabled, to ensure they gain work and life experiences. For the last several years, Center Point Energy, based out of Mount Pleasant has been their main supporter for the long-standing event. This year, new members and volunteers to Center Point energy came out to the day’s event to be judges for the clients of Texarkana Resources in their halloween costume competition.

Clients were able to walk the “cat-walk” and show off their costumes as judges made their decisions. After, volunteer members from Center Point Energy were able to serve freshly cooked food for all clients and staff from Texarkana Resources. “We have been supporters and sponsors for Texarkana Resources for several years. Center Point values giving back to our local communities, and we match dollar for dollar what is put in for these events. We brought several of our newer employees with us today to share with them the importance of volunteering within the community, and are just so grateful to continue to come out to Texarkana Resources year after year. This year we are judging the costume competition, and have cooked all the food for the event, and will be serving it to everyone here today,” said Kathy Bradshaw Area Manager for Center Point Energy.

“We love having this event each year. It is a great way to show our support to our clients, and also get the community involved. We had several supporters for today’s events including: Center Point Energy who cooked and provided several of the food for today’s event, TISD who provided the deserts, Chicken Express who provided drinks, Ledwell provided all the hot dogs and buns. We are so grateful to our community who supports us and the work we do here,” said Jeniffer Lewis CEO of Texarkana Resources.

If you would like to learn more about the work Texarkana Resources does, or to donate please following the link HERE.