Delbert “Leon” Dowdle, age 84, of Texarkana, Texas, passed away Monday, April 3, 2023, in a local care facility.

Mr. Dowdle was born March 15, 1939, in Delight, Arkansas to Curtis and Mary (Hill) Dowdle. He retired at 55 years old from Georgia Pacific Paper. After retirement, he and his wife of 62 years, Ginny, were blessed to be able to travel for 15 years all across the USA and beyond. They would spend several months at a time in one place, where they lived out their fairy tale. They were privileged to travel extensively at such a young age.

One of Leon’s biggest pleasures was taking his family camping and water skiing, giving them all many happy memories. Leon was an active member of First Baptist Church Texarkana, since 1988 and was in the Agape Sunday School class. He enjoyed driving the church bus whether it be delivering children to Club 29:11 or driving missionaries to and from the airport. He took this calling seriously and did it well.

Mr. Dowdle was preceded in death by his parents; one sister, Lyda Jo Canterberry and one brother, Gerald Dowdle.

Survivors include his wife, Ginny Dowdle; two daughters, Deanna Honea and her husband, Phillip and Marla Jones; one grandson, Preston Jones; one granddaughter, Parker Jones; one brother Bob Dowdle and wife Norma and one sister, Joy McLemore and husband, Bobby; along with other relatives.

Cremation arrangements are under the direction of Chapelwood Funeral Home.

A memorial service will be held at 2:00 PM Saturday, April 8, 2023, at First Baptist Church Atrium with Bro. Bryan Bixler officiating.

Visitation will be for one hour prior to the service.

