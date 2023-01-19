RJHS Dragon Theatre Takes First Place in UIL One-Act Play Competition

Advertisement

On Friday, January 13, Redwater Junior High School Dragon Theatre earned First Place during the District 14-3A UIL One-Act Play competition. Students chose “The Small World of Millie McIvor” by Ronald Burke for their performance.

Individual Awards received included: Ella Stewart for Best Performer; Cooper Golden for All Star Cast; Colton Brock and Emily Drawdy for Honorable Mention All Star Cast; Brianna Dolloff for Outstanding Technician.

Teacher Rebecca Murillo serves as Theatre Director and Clint Edmonds aids production as Technical Director.

