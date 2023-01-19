UA Hope-Texarkana English Instructor Selected for Multiverse “Funraiser” Discussion Panel

Advertisement

Hollis Thompson, an English instructor at the University of Arkansas Hope-Texarkana, has been selected to participate in a discussion panel on the topic of Fan, Fiction, and Fandom during the upcoming Multiverse “Funraiser” online charitable comic con. The panel will take place on January 22 at 4:00 pm and feature author Kelly Guentner, actor/author Lauren Wisniewski, and intellectual property attorney Mary Garner. To watch the discussion panel live, visit https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=WcbWWfrKm3Y.

The Multiverse Funraiser is a virtual fandom jamboree, and a charity fundraiser all rolled into one package. The group doesn’t just raise funds for a good cause – they raise FUN. Each year, the event chooses a different charity or cause to support. In 2023, the event will support the John Ritter Foundation for Aortic Health.

For more information about the event, visit https://themultiversefunraiser.com/.

