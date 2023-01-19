Advertisement

Velma Birdsong Barnard, age 86 of New Boston, Texas passed away, Tuesday, January 17, 2023 at her residence surrounded by her family. Mrs. Barnard was born January 27, 1936 in Hooks, Texas to Frederick and Beulah Birdsong. She was retired from New Boston ISD as a cafeteria worker, member of Faith Missionary Baptist Church and is preceded in death by her husband Kenneth Ford Barnard, a grandson, Robbie Hancock and 15 brothers and sisters.

She is survived by four daughters, Debbie Duncan, Jeannie Freeman, Linda and husband Jimmy Parker all of New Boston, Texas, Rose and husband Tommy Helms of Maud, Texas, her grandchildren, Scott and Amy Lindsey, B.J and Sarah Lindsey, Eddie Parker, Justin and Karissa Parker, Jared and Whitney Parker, Jana and Bubba Adcock all of New Boston, Texas, T.J. Helms of Maud, Texas Lori Hancock, Cassey and Jeremy Tutt of New Boston, Texas, Daniel Duncan of Colorado, Whitney Barker of Redwater, Texas, Clay Freeman of Texarkana, Arkansas, 29 great grandchildren, 5 great great grandchildren and a number of other relatives and friends.

Funeral Services will be held 2:00 P.M., Saturday, January 21, 2023 at Faith Missionary Baptist Church, New Boston, Texas with Bro. Anthony Tropp officiating. Visitation will be from 6:00 until 8:00 P.M. Friday, January 20, 2023 at the funeral home. Interment will be in Old Union Cemetery, Simms, Texas under the direction of Bates Rolf Funeral Home, New Boston, Texas.

