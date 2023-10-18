Road Closure – Water Main Repair

Sponsor

Texarkana Water Utilities (TWU) will be working on College Drive between Summerhill Road and Texas Blvd. on Thursday, October 19th, 2023. One lane of traffic on College Drive will be closed, starting at 8am, in order to do the repair. Road closure signs will be posted; workmen will be in the area. It is anticipated that this project will be completed by 5pm, October 19th.

Water service in the area will not be affected.

We apologize for any inconvenience that this may cause.

Kevin Jefferson

Utility Supervisor

Texarkana Water Utilities

