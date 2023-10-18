Texarkana College Palmer Memorial Library Celebrates 60 Years in GPO’s Federal Depository Library Program

Sponsor

Texarkana College Palmer Memorial Library celebrates 60 years in the U.S. Government Publishing Office’s (GPO’s) Federal Depository Library Program (FDLP).

The FDLP ensures the public has free access to Federal documents in participating libraries across the Nation. The libraries, in partnership with GPO, work in support of Keeping America Informed.

The library will hold a come and go reception from 12:30 -2:00 PM on Wednesday, October 18, 2023, in the Academic Commons on the Texarkana College campus, featuring some of the more unique government publications available in the collection.

“Palmer Memorial Library is proud to serve as a Federal depository library,” said Tonja Mackey, Dean and Library Director at Texarkana College. “The ability to offer our students, staff, and the community free public access to these vitally important Government documents is an honor and a responsibility that we take seriously. We are honored to be celebrating 60 years with the FDLP and in partnership with GPO.”

Through the FDLP, approximately 1,150 libraries nationwide work with GPO to provide public access to authentic, published information from all three branches of the Federal Government in print and electronic formats. The program’s antecedents can be traced back to the act of Congress dated December 27, 1813 (3 Stat. 140), which provided that one copy of the journals and documents of the Senate and House be sent to each university and college and each historical society in each state. GPO has operated the FDLP since 1895.

Librarians at nationwide FDLP libraries also offer expert assistance in navigating digital copies of many of the historical and current Government documents through govinfo and GPO’s Catalog of U.S. Government Publications.

