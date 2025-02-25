Roy’s Pawn Shop Serving Texarkana for Thirty-Two Years and Counting

Sponsor

Roy’s Pawn Shop, located at 1109 East St, Texarkana, AR, has new ownership. Mason Watkins is the 100% owner of the oldest pawn shop in Texarkana, which opened in 1993. There’s a reason Roy’s has been in business for 32 years., and that’s because they do fair business with folks.

Roy’s Pawn Shop showcases its new inventory of high-end firearms for residential protection and recreation with all the accessories one could need.

Mason started working at Roy’s in 2013 and purchased the pawn shop from its previous owner in 2022.

”I bought the pawn shop to continue serving the Texarkana and surrounding areas with a place you can count on good, honest customer service,” Mason said.

Roy’s Pawn Shop is committed to positive engagement with local law enforcement and our community. In 2024, Roy’s donated $2,400 worth of merchandise to Shop With A Cop.

Kristin Schultz, PIO for TAPD, stated in a Facebook post from October 31, 2024, “In the spirit of giving, Roy’s Pawn Shop has answered the call to help raise money for the Shop with a Cop/Firefighter program by donating a beautiful Winchester SX4 Shotgun in Bottomland Camo and a Bergara B-14 Wilderness Rifle, chambered in 7mm Mag, with a Leupold 4- 12×40 scope. The value of both guns donated is over $2,400. The officer that raises the highest amount and the highest independent donor will win one of these amazing guns!! All proceeds will go to the Shop with a Cop/Firefighter fundraiser. Thank you ~ Roy’s Gun & Pawn, for your gracious donation.”

For information on how you can donate to TAPD’s Shop with a Cop/Firefighter event, don’t hesitate to get in touch with Public Information Officer Kristen Schultz: Kristen.schultz@txkusa.org

In the continuing spirit of fellowship, Roy’s offers 10% off to all Law Enforcement.

Roy’s is a full-service pawn shop where you can buy power tools, jewelry, TVs, and more at low prices.

Contact Roy’s Pawn Shop: (870) 773-1782, on Facebook

Stop by today and be prepared to have your expectations exceeded!