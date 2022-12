Advertisement

During the recent Junior High School All-Region band auditions, three students from Redwater Junior High School were selected as members of the regional band.

Chosen students were: Colt Lannom (2nd Chair Percussion); Jayson Finley (14th Chair Trumpet); Devin Crowder (Alternate Tuba).

These students will participate in the All-Region Band Clinic on January 13-14, closing with a public concert on January 14.