Senior Arrested for Aggravated Robbery at Texarkana Walmart

The Texarkana Texas Police Department arrested Ronnie Seymour, 78, of Texarkana, Arkansas, for Aggravated Robbery on Wednesday afternoon.

At approximately 2:45 this afternoon, officers were dispatched to Walmart, located at 4000 New Boston Road, to the report of a robbery that had just occurred. A man, later identified as Seymour, had produced a pistol while checking out and ordered the clerk to give him the money from the register. When the clerk backed away instead, Seymour came around the counter and removed the money himself. He left the store with an undisclosed amount of money and was stopped by officers as he attempted to drive out of the nearby Lowe’s parking lot minutes later.

Officers recovered the stolen money and the pistol that Seymour used in the robbery. They also found disguises and handwritten notes inside his vehicle indicating that he may have been planning additional robberies.

Seymour was transported to the Bi-State Jail where he is being held on the Aggravated Robbery charge.

