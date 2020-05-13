Ozark Folk Center State Park to Open Craft Village on May 19

Advertisement

The Craft Village at the Ozark Folk Center State Park is scheduled to open on Tuesday, May 19, following Arkansas Department of Health guidelines.

“Our staff is looking forward to welcoming visitors back to the Ozark Folk Center,” said Arkansas State Parks Director Grady Spann. “While carefully following the rules for physical distancing and hygiene, guests can enjoy engaging with the talented artisans in the Craft Village, staying in the recently renovated cabins, and great Southern cooking at The Skillet restaurant as well.”

The Skillet Restaurant and Cabins at Dry Creek open May 15 with limitations. Please see our COVID-19 Special Notice for details.

We look forward to seeing you and thank you for your patience during this health emergency. As always, our staff is here to answer questions and help ease the transition of reopening for our guests.

The statewide health emergency caused by the COVID-19 pandemic will require that the following rules be followed so we may reopen:

Guests will park at and enter through the Administration Building.

Tickets for entry will be purchased at the front desk in the administration building. 6-foot spacing within the ticket line will be implemented. A plastic shield will separate staff and visitors.

Electronic methods of payment are encouraged if possible.

Hand sanitizer will be available at the front entrance and at each crafter building.

Shuttles to transport guests will not be used during this phase.

As weather permits, craft building doors will be left open.

Visitors will be required to wear face-coverings while inside buildings. Refusal to wear a face-covering will result in removal from the building.

Craft Village buildings will have limited occupancy based on the Arkansas Department of

Health’s current directives for capacity and physical distancing.

The Smokehouse will be closed, but guests are invited to order carry-out from the Skillet Restaurant and eat on the grounds.

The Skillet Restaurant will be open and operating within the directive set forth for restaurants by the Governor and the Arkansas Department of Health.

Water fountains are closed, except for pet access.

Restrooms will be available at the Smokehouse, cleaned, and sanitized per Arkansas Department of Health regulations.

No live music performances/concerts at this time on the craft grounds or in the auditorium.

Enjoy the Ozarks

Whether you come for the music, the hiking, the crafts, or the rivers, the Cabins at Dry Creek are a comfortable, modern place to stay. Your whole family will love these beautiful Ozark rooms, all at ground level, featuring different layouts and options to suit your stay.