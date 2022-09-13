September is Hunger Action Month – working together to raise awareness on hunger in America

Advertisement

Starting September 1st, Harvest Regional Food Bank and other food banks in the Feeding America network, will host events throughout the month of September to inspire people to take action to help the millions of people who are food insecure in the United States.

Harvest Regional Food Bank will participate in the national Hunger Action Month on Tuesday, September 27th, with their annual Hunger Action Luncheon, taking place at noon at Williams Memorial United Methodist Church. The luncheon will feature guest speakers and moving testimonials on the impact of hunger, as well as recognizing special friends and volunteers, including Hunger Heroes of the Year. Tickets for the luncheon are $10 and reservations can be made by calling 870-774-1398 or e-mail development@hrfb.org.

According to Camille Coker Wrinkle, Executive Director of Harvest Regional Food Bank, over 60,000 people struggle with hunger in the Texarkana area. “Hunger doesn’t have a season, but for the month of September, we want to raise as much awareness as possible about the issue, especially in our own community. One in five adults in our community struggle with a lack of food, and fifty percent of those are children or seniors. These are the people we live and work with every day.”

