TASD Smart Lab Grand Openings

On Friday, September 15, from 4:00 – 7:00 p.m., the Texarkana Arkansas School District will hold grand openings for four of the District’s Smart Labs located on the Fairview Elementary School, North Heights Community School, Harmony Leadership Academy, and Arkansas High School campuses. The grand openings will take place during Parent/Teacher Conferences.

During the April 2022 board meeting, the TASD Board of Directors approved the purchase of Smart Labs in the amount of $724,518.00. Smart Labs are comprehensive learning programs that support students’ math and science objectives by empowering learners to solve problems and make decisions both in and beyond the classroom. Additionally, Smart Labs fully integrate learning environments where everything – from the furniture, to technology, to learning kits – works together to support students during their hands-on, minds-on learning journey.

“Providing STEM (science, technology, engineering, and math) opportunities to students in our district is essential in addressing learning loss due to COVID-19,” commented Superintendent Dr. Becky Kesler. “Smart Labs align with the district’s Project-Based Learning Initiative which is implemented across the district.” TASD is looking to implement additional Smart Labs on the remaining campuses.

To learn more about Creative Learning Systems Smart Labs, visit www.smartlablearning.com.

