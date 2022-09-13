Traffic Notices

Advertisement

The City of Texarkana, Texas would like to notify motorist of projects occurring in two locations this week that could impact traffic. Please be advised:

Survey work will be occurring along Robinson Rd. from Richmond Road to Smith Street and along 15th Street from Robison Rd. to Theron Jones Elementary School. The road will not be closed, but traffic could be slowed in this area. Survey work will be performed by MTG Engineers, Inc. and Vickrey and Associates, LLC, as part of the TxDOT Transportation Alternatives Set-Aside(TASA) Program. This survey work is part of the N. Robison Road Pedestrian Improvement Project, and preliminary surveying will be complete in early October 2022.

Survey work will also be occurring along College Drive from Stateline Avenue to Robison Road. The road will not be closed, but traffic could be slowed in this area. Survey work will be performed by GLS, as part of the TxDOT Transportation Alternatives Set-Aside(TASA) Program. This survey work is part of the College Drive Pedestrian Improvement Project, and preliminary surveying will be complete in early mid October 2022.

Union Pacific will close the following streets near rail crossings for routine maintenance and asphalt work for 3-5 hours daily. Please find an alternative route in these areas on these days when possible:

Lelia Street on Wednesday, September 14th, 2022

Alford Street on Wednesday, September 14th, 2022

Robison Road on Thursday, September 15th, 2022

For questions or more information, contact Public Works at (903) 798-3948.

