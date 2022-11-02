Shop Small Scavenger Hunt

Advertisement

The Texarkana USA Chamber of Commerce, the cities of Texarkana Texas and Arkansas, Main Street Texarkana, Northeast Texas Small Business Development Center, and Greater Texarkana Young Professionals announced today that, as members of the American Express® Neighborhood Champion Program, they will be launching a citywide scavenger hunt as part of Small Business Saturday.

While Small Business Saturday is officially celebrated on November 26th, the scavenger hunt encouraging consumers to visit locally owned or small businesses within Texarkana will be held between November 18th and December 3rd. Consumers will search for hidden elves in participating businesses and scan a QR code attached to the elf, prompting them to fill out a form and enter to win a variety of prizes. Consumers are also encouraged to show their support for local businesses by using the hashtag #ShopSmallTXK22 and posting a photo on social media.

Chamber Director of Events and Communication Natalie Haywood spoke about the importance of backing small businesses in Texarkana.

“We couldn’t be more excited to kick off Small Business Saturday,” said Haywood. “This is the time of year we all come together and really show our local businesses that we appreciate and support them.”

Small Business Saturday celebrates the impact locally owned businesses have on communities across the country. Last year a consumer report estimated $23.3 billion was spent with independent retailers and restaurants. Since its start in 2010 this national holiday continues to celebrate small businesses by helping to drive more customers through the doors of retail stores, restaurants, fitness studios, salons — and everything in between.

Local businesses that want to participate should contact Natalie Haywood with the Texarkana Chamber of Commerce at (903) 792-7191.

For updates and clues follow the Scavenger Hunt Facebook event page: https://fb.me/e/3MaoI4BT9

