Governor Greg Abbott Speaks in Texarkana

Advertisement

Texas Governor Greg Abbott continued his reelection campaign tour in Texarkana this morning. After recent stops in El Paso, Amarillo, Fort Worth, and Abilene, Abbott spoke at Big Jakes BBQ on Richmond Rd. to a crowd of about 350 people.

The Governor discussed Texas’s $27 Billion surplus, education, law enforcement, Beto, border security, and the importance of voting.

Watch the entire event for yourself: https://fb.watch/gyiz0iOi8W/

Advertisement

For more information about local voting: https://txktoday.com/featured-2/early-voting-begins-monday/

Many people waited hours to hear the Governor speak, with the first person arriving around 6 a.m according to Big Jake’s staff.