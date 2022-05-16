State Champion Band Director, Lynsey Gold, Named Director of Bands for Redwater ISD

Advertisement

Lynsey Gold, Band Director for the 2021 UIL 1A State Champion band, is bringing her talents to Redwater ISD as their newest Director of Bands.

Since 2017, Gold has served as the Band Director for Menard ISD. She is currently in her eighth year of teaching instrumental music. From 2015-2017, Gold led the middle school band program in Crockett County CCSD. Her bands have consistently earned superior ratings at UIL Marching, Concert and Sight-Reading contests. In 2019, the band program for Menard ISD was ranked 5th in the state among 1A bands. In 2021, they brought home the 1A State Championship, earning the school their very first UIL State Marching Band title.

“Lynsey has created well-rounded instructional programs for band students in grades 5-12 and she is a known collaborator with other staff in order to create a cohesive schedule for rehearsals, practices and events,” said Dr. Kelly Burns, Superintendent of Redwater ISD. “We are thrilled to bring her on board with the Redwater ISD Dragon Team.”

Gold’s work with bands have earned Sweepstakes Awards, received invites to various marching showcases and have had students qualify at the regional and state level.

She holds a Bachelor of Music with All-Level Certification from Angelo State University. Gold was recently elected to be the first official representative for the new conference 1A UIL State Marching Band Rules Committee. Her professional affiliations include the Association of Texas Small School Bands, the Texas Band Masters Association and the Texas Music Educators Association.

The Redwater High School bands are consistent Sweepstakes Award winners and are a two-time Finalist in UIL State Marching Band Championships.

Gold begins her service with Redwater ISD on July 1.

