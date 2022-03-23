Advertisement

Please join Preserve Northeast Texas for a Town Hall meeting to discuss the proposed Marvin Nichols Reservoir and how it will adversely impact Texarkana and the surrounding region. While the Reservoir has been under discussion for decades, residents have been able to successfully push back against the largest planned land-grab in recent Texas history… until now. Media are invited to attend this FREE public event to learn more about this project, and how individuals can help STOP MARVIN NICHOLS.

When:

Tuesday, March 29, 2022 from 6:30 p.m. – 8:00 p.m.

Where:

The Silvermoon on Broad — (*Street parking is available)

217 West Broad Street

Texarkana, TX, 75501

Phone: (903) 792-0562

Advertisement

Who:

Janice Bezanson, Senior Policy Director for Texas Conservation Alliance

Jeff Rake, Resident Mill Manager for Graphic Packaging International – Texarkana Mill

Jim Thompson, Chair of North East Texas Regional Water Planning Group; Chief Financial Officer & Legal Counsel for Ward Timber

Members of the public can reserve a seat online at: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/stop-marvin-nichols-town-hall-tickets-293599482957.

