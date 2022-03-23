Dwight Orlando Vahle

Advertisement

Dwight Vahle, 72, passed into his eternal life with the Lord Jesus Christ on Wednesday, February 2, 2022.

He was a member of the 1967-68 undefeated Liberty-Eylau Leopards football team. He was a Tool Pusher for The Offshore Company and a Center Manager for UPS for many years. He also held management positions with Dell, Beacon Technologies and Walmart before retiring in Saginaw, TX. He was an avid golfer and runner competing in many tournaments and races. He was big into most all sports, but he was a huge Texas Longhorns fan. He just loved football, particularly college and high school.

He is survived by his wife, Linda, 2 brothers Bill (Wanda) Vahle, of Texarkana, TX and Tom Vahle of Rowlett, TX, 2 sisters Gwen (Wayne) Poteet of Hooks, TX and Tina (Ken) Hignight of Texarkana, AR, as well as many aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces, nephews and a host of friends and many fur-babies, including his best buddy Jake. He is predeceased by his parents, Bill & Novis (Otwell) Vahle, father-in-law and mother-in-law, Henry & Julia Hellberg, sister-in-law Mary Ann (Ford) Vahle, maternal grandparents, Jim & Ethel (Higgenbotham) Otwell, paternal grandparents Tom & Cordie (Litton)Vahle and other relatives and friends.

A Memorial Service will be held at First Baptist Church Moore’s Lane, Texarkana, TX in the Atrium on Saturday, March 26. Visitation is at 10 am. Service begins at 11 am.

Advertisement

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the FBC From His Heart ministry or the Christian ministry of your choice.

