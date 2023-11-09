Stuff Your Stocking with Small Businesses

Sponsor



The Cities of Texarkana, Texas and Arkansas are partnering with the Texarkana USA Chamber of Commerce, Main Street Texarkana, Communities United, Northeast Texas Small Business Development Center, and the Greater Texarkana Young Professionals to launch a citywide scavenger hunt as part of Small Business Saturday in cooperation with the American Express® Neighborhood Champion Program.

While Small Business Saturday is officially celebrated on Saturday, November 25th, the scavenger hunt will take place between Friday, November 17th and Friday, December 1st. The hunt will encourage consumers to visit locally owned or small businesses within Texarkana and search for hidden stockings in participating businesses. Participants will scan a QR code attached to the stocking, fill out a form and enter to win a variety of prizes. Consumers are also encouraged to show their support for local businesses by using the hashtag #ShopSmallTXK23 and posting a photo on social media.

Business Advisor of the Northeast Texas Small Business Development Center Amber Keith spoke on how this national day continually helps boost small businesses.

“It is essential for us to continue efforts like Small Business Saturday, because small businesses create jobs that keep our economy thriving”, said Keith. “There are many benefits that come from supporting local businesses, and this campaign is a great way to bring awareness to a year-round effort to strengthen the local economy.”

Small Business Saturday celebrates the impact locally owned businesses have on communities across the country. Small businesses account for 1.5 million jobs and 44% of U.S. economic activity. Of every dollar spent at a locally owned business about 70% of those profits stays local. Since its start in 2010 this national holiday continues to celebrate small businesses by helping to drive more customers through the doors of retail stores, restaurants, fitness studios, salons — and everything in between.

Local businesses that want to participate should contact City of Texarkana, Texas Communications Manager Brooke Stone at (903) 798-3901 or brooke.stone@texarkanatexas.gov

For updates and clues follow the Shop Small Scavenger Hunt event page: https://fb.me/e/3hr9ALKDz.

