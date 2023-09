Sponsor

Friday:

67 Landing- TJ Mac Acoustic

La Fogata- Mobetta Band takes the stage at 7pm.

Twisted Fork- No Music

Redbone Magic Brewing- David Howe takes the Redbone Stage at 7:00pm

Fat Jacks- DJ Dustyn

Hopkins Icehouse- Blackstrap Band

1923 Banana Club- Stevie Ray & The Deacon

Saturday:

67 Landing- Dusty Rose Band

La Fogata- Alex and Liv at 7pm

Twisted Fork- Trivia

Fat Jacks- The Moss Brothers

Hopkins Icehouse- Preston Dorbritz

1923 Banana Club- The SmittyG Experience