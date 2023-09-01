Texarkana Homeless Coalition Resource Day! 2 Weeks Away

Sponsor

The Texarkana Homeless Coalition (TXKHC) is hosting the 2nd annual Resource Day. This day is driven by nonprofit organizations to help meet the needs of the homeless and those in poverty. It will be held on Thursday September 14, 2023, from 8am-2pm at Crossties Event Venue lawn located at 324East Broad Street, Texarkana, AR.

The goal of the Homeless Resource Day is to help individuals or families experiencing or near homelessness find, enroll in, and receive services that otherwise would take months to secure and also offers free essential items. Services will include but are not limited to distribution of hygiene kits, dental care, haircuts, showers, housing information, food, personal care products, veterans’ services, medical care, mental health, Texas identification cards, employment counseling, employment job placement, and clothing.

About Texarkana Homeless Coalition

TXKHC It takes everybody! For those who would like to set up a booth as a vendor or volunteer please see the link below. September 11th is the last day to register to be a vendor. For those who would like to donate, please contact Vashil Fernandez, coalition chair at vashil.fernandez@txkusa.org

Vendor Registration: https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLScM9nxtSpCcoOc0CjS1EUwRdACHu1Ny_1ZvlwFZ1faMhfrspA/viewform?usp=pp_url

Volunteers: https://docs.google.com/spreadsheets/d/19MXSKAvdWvuo7jM-SjultCF2wpm0T7mI9jB1t2AW8Zg/edit?usp=sharing

consists of many organizations and individuals working together to end homelessness in Texarkana and Bowie County. For more information, visit our website at www.txkhc.org.

