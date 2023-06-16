Summer Weekend Gig Guide

Friday:

67 Landing- Dino D and the D Train Band

1923 Banana Club- Stevie Ray & The Deacon

Twisted Fork- Carol Miles & Friends

Fat Jacks- 1999 The Legacy of Prince

La Fogata- Mobetta Band @ 7 to 10pm

Hopkins Icehouse- The Devil’s Doorbell with Papago Joe

Saturday:

67 Landing- Red Dirt Artist Colton Hagler Band

1923 Banana Club- Texarkana Jazz Collective

67 Landing- Trivia

Hopkins Icehouse- Birds of A Feather

Fat Jacks- Rewind

The Hideout- DJMP3

La Fogata- Elvis Tribute Artist ( Richard Cook) 6:30 to 9:30pm

Sunday:

La Fogata- Norteños TK 5 to 8pm