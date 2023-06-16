Summer Weekend Gig Guide

Friday:
67 Landing- Dino D and the D Train Band
1923 Banana Club- Stevie Ray & The Deacon
Twisted Fork- Carol Miles & Friends
Fat Jacks- 1999 The Legacy of Prince
La Fogata- Mobetta Band @ 7 to 10pm
Hopkins Icehouse- The Devil’s Doorbell with Papago Joe
Saturday:
67 Landing- Red Dirt Artist Colton Hagler Band
1923 Banana Club- Texarkana Jazz Collective
67 Landing- Trivia
Hopkins Icehouse- Birds of A Feather
Fat Jacks- Rewind
The Hideout- DJMP3
La Fogata- Elvis Tribute Artist ( Richard Cook) 6:30 to 9:30pm
Sunday:
La Fogata- Norteños TK 5 to 8pm