Virgil Lee House, age 73, of Hooks, Texas, died Friday, November 20, 2020 in a local hospital.

Mr. House was born September 14, 1947 in Texarkana, Texas to Virgil and Ruth M. House. He was retired from Red River Army Depot and was a Navy veteran having served during the Vietnam War and was an avid racing fan.

He was preceded in death by his high school sweetheart, Linda House, who he married in 1967.

Survivors include his parents, Virgil and Ruth M. House of Hooks, Texas; twin sons and a daughter-in-law, Ronald and Samantha House of Nash, Texas, Donald House of Hooks, Texas, numerous grandchildren, great grandchildren and a host of friends and other relatives.

Graveside services will be held at 1:00 p.m. Wednesday November 25, 2020 at Chapelwood Cemetery with Kevin Schutte officiating.

The family request that memorials be made to a veteran’s organization of choice.

