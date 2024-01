TAMUT Announces December 2023 Honor Graduates

Sponsor

Texas A&M University-Texarkana recently announced the list of honor graduates for students who graduated in December 2023. The university awards honors based on grade point average for all coursework. Honor graduate status is available to undergraduate students who complete a minimum of 30 semester hours at A&M-Texarkana.

The university recognizes honor graduates if their GPA falls between 3.90 and 4.00 (Summa Cum Laude) 3.75 and 3.89 (Magna Cum Laude), and 3.50 and 3.75 (Cum Laude).

Summa Cum Laude graduates for the fall semester were Bryan Delgado, Chloe Norwood, Hunter Ayer, Kaitlyn McCollough, Lanna Sanders, and Lucas Huckaby.

Magna Cum Laude graduates included Alyssa Gillen, Ariel Greene, Bianca Russell, Casey Williams, Dessy Gonzalez, Dustin Martin, Katelyn Adams, Logan Buck, Luis Torres, Perdita Williams, and Stoya Taylor.

Cum Laude graduates for fall 2023 were Amanda Acuna, Amaya Green, Blake Green, Brandon Hall, Celia Hobbs, Cooper Zverina, Emily Brixey, Eveyn Upchurch, Jacob Thompson, Jadyn Duke, Karla Bobadilla, Kaye Clark, Kaylee Sharp, Kimberly Rierson, Kyle McMullen, Marquitia Gladney, Maxime Risner, Meindert De Groot, Peyton Burns, Sarah Stailey, Sierrah Kupihea, Tyler Foreman, and Wendy Chapman.