Sponsor

Richard Seifert, Age 69, of Texarkana, TX passed away on January 24 at his home. He will be dearly missed by his family and his friends.

He went to Fort LeBouf High School and was an outstanding athlete in both football and track and field.

In lieu of flowers the family requests you make a donation to the Outreach Ministries at Lifehouse Church, Texarkana, AR.