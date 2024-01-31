Alzheimer’s Alliance Tri-State Area Honored with Texarkana Chamber Award

Sponsor

Statement from the Alzheimer’s Alliance Tri-State Area:

“The Alzheimer’s Alliance would like to thank the Texarkana Chamber of Commerce for awarding us the 2023 Non-Profit of the Year Award! We are honored to be recognized for this award and want to thank the Chamber members for selecting our organization! Thank you to our committed board members, staff, and volunteers who devote countless hours to raise funds and awareness of this terrible disease and the effect it has on our local community. We also want to thank our sponsors for supporting this organization that has been able to help so many families struggling with Alzheimer’s or another form of dementia in the tri-state area. With your help, we have also been able to relieve the stress of caregiver’s through Our Place Day Respite Center.

We couldn’t continue our mission without your constant support!!

THANK YOU!”