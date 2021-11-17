TASD Board Hires Smith as New AMS Principal

Advertisement

The Texarkana Arkansas School District Board of Directors hired Kendrick Smith to take the helm as the new Arkansas Middle School Principal. Smith will replace Theresa Cowling, who accepted the position of Director of Magnet Programs earlier this month. “We are pleased to announce Kendrick Smith as the Principal of Arkansas Middle School,” TASD Superintendent Dr. Becky Kesler said in a statement. “Mr. Smith’s interest and focus on developing relationships with staff and students is commendable and will continue to bring out the best in Arkansas Middle School.”

Smith earned a Bachelor of Science in Health Education from Texas A&M University – College Station and received his Master’s degree in Education Administration from Texas A&M University – Texarkana. With over 20 years in education, Smith’s educational career includes being a coach/teacher and assistant principal in the Pleasant Grove School District, and both assistant principal and principal at Liberty Eylau High School.

“I believe it is important for a principal to know his or her staff and students and build relationships with them,” commented Smith. “I look forward to getting to know my staff and gaining their trust and confidence.” Smith says that through the process of building relationships he hopes to learn the individual strengths of staff and build on those strengths with recognition and praise.

