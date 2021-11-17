Wadley Regional Medical Center Hiring Event

Advertisement

Wadley Regional Medical Center will be hosting an on-site Hiring Event at Wadley Regional Medical Center on November 19, 2021 from 9:00–11:00 am. The event will take place in the Education Center on the first floor of the medical center. Candidates should enter through the Main Entrance and enter through the double doors to the right.

Available positions include Registered Nurses, Room Service Aides, Environmental Services Associates, Radiology Techs, Respiratory Therapists, Physical Therapists, Phlebotomists, Patient Care Techs and more. Positions available at both Wadley in Texarkana and Wadley at Hope, Arkansas.

Candidates will have the chance to speak with Wadley Department Directors to ask questions about the various job opportunities and be interviewed if they are interested. Candidates are asked to bring an updated resume.

