TASD Introduces New Learning Opportunities for 2021-2022 School Year

Starting with the 2021-2022 school year, the Texarkana Arkansas School District  is pleased to announce the opening of two new kindergarten through fifth grade  elementary schools and a kindergarten through twelfth grade digital school.  Harmony Leadership Academy, North Heights Community School, and Digital  Learning Academy. 

Seventh and eighth grade students recently moved from the North Heights Junior  High campus into the new Arkansas Middle School. Sixth grade students will  start the 2021-2022 school year on the Arkansas Middle School campus. “We are  proud to provide these additional learning opportunities for students during the  next year,” commented Superintendent Dr. Becky Kesler. “Our goal is to help  each student reach his or her full potential, and I believe the opening of two new  K-5 elementary schools and the K-12 digital learning school will aid in our ability  to meet that objective as well as provide parents with additional options for their  students.” 

The Harmony Leadership Academy (HLA) will be located in the College Hill  Middle School building, also known as the 6th Grade Academy. HLA will nurture  an appreciation for the art and science of artistic expression in students grades  K-5. In collaboration with the Leader in Me program, students will be engaged  and challenged to create art and music through multiple media formats. 

North Heights Community School (NHCS) will be located in the North Heights  Junior High building. NHCS will be an innovative, microsociety school for  students in grades K-5. This school will provide a microcosm of the community  by blending economics, citizenship, government, and humanities in an accelerated learning environment. 

The Digital Learning Academy staff will be located on the North Heights  Community School campus. The DLA will encompass every school in the  Texarkana Arkansas School District. Students K-12 are eligible to apply to be in  the Digital Learning Academy. Students in the DLA will continue to be assigned  to their home campuses and have access to extra-curricular activities and athletics  on those respective campuses.

All area parents and guardians are invited to attend the upcoming meetings to  learn more about these new and exciting learning opportunities. A ZOOM link  will be available for individuals who would like to attend the meetings virtually. 

April 12, 2021 

Digital Learning Academy 

Meeting time – 6:00 p.m.  

Meeting location – College Hill Middle School 

 1600 Forest St. 

April 13, 2021 

Harmony Leadership Academy 

Meeting time – 6:00 p.m.  

Meeting location – College Hill Middle School 

 1600 Forest St. 

April 15, 2021 

North Heights Community School 

Meeting time – 6:00 p.m.  

Meeting location – Arkansas Middle School 

5443 Jefferson Ave.

