TASD Introduces New Learning Opportunities for 2021-2022 School Year

Advertisement

Starting with the 2021-2022 school year, the Texarkana Arkansas School District is pleased to announce the opening of two new kindergarten through fifth grade elementary schools and a kindergarten through twelfth grade digital school. Harmony Leadership Academy, North Heights Community School, and Digital Learning Academy.

Seventh and eighth grade students recently moved from the North Heights Junior High campus into the new Arkansas Middle School. Sixth grade students will start the 2021-2022 school year on the Arkansas Middle School campus. “We are proud to provide these additional learning opportunities for students during the next year,” commented Superintendent Dr. Becky Kesler. “Our goal is to help each student reach his or her full potential, and I believe the opening of two new K-5 elementary schools and the K-12 digital learning school will aid in our ability to meet that objective as well as provide parents with additional options for their students.”

The Harmony Leadership Academy (HLA) will be located in the College Hill Middle School building, also known as the 6th Grade Academy. HLA will nurture an appreciation for the art and science of artistic expression in students grades K-5. In collaboration with the Leader in Me program, students will be engaged and challenged to create art and music through multiple media formats.

Advertisement

North Heights Community School (NHCS) will be located in the North Heights Junior High building. NHCS will be an innovative, microsociety school for students in grades K-5. This school will provide a microcosm of the community by blending economics, citizenship, government, and humanities in an accelerated learning environment.

The Digital Learning Academy staff will be located on the North Heights Community School campus. The DLA will encompass every school in the Texarkana Arkansas School District. Students K-12 are eligible to apply to be in the Digital Learning Academy. Students in the DLA will continue to be assigned to their home campuses and have access to extra-curricular activities and athletics on those respective campuses.

All area parents and guardians are invited to attend the upcoming meetings to learn more about these new and exciting learning opportunities. A ZOOM link will be available for individuals who would like to attend the meetings virtually.

April 12, 2021

Digital Learning Academy

Meeting time – 6:00 p.m.

Meeting location – College Hill Middle School

1600 Forest St.

April 13, 2021

Harmony Leadership Academy

Meeting time – 6:00 p.m.

Meeting location – College Hill Middle School

1600 Forest St.

April 15, 2021

North Heights Community School

Meeting time – 6:00 p.m.

Meeting location – Arkansas Middle School

5443 Jefferson Ave.