Casen Burton

Infant Casen William Burton was born sleeping on Saturday, March 27, 2021, in a local hospital. While our hearts are saddened, we find comfort knowing he is being held by Jesus.

Casen was preceded in death by a brother, Kyle Wayne Clark, II and his grandparents, Lanell and Charles Page.

Casen is survived by his parents, Corey and Kristi Burton of Nash, Texas; his siblings, Alex Burton, Dylan Burton, Khloey Clark, Kynzlee Clark, Kyler Clark, Kenneth Clark and Charley Burton; his grandparents, Elaine and Windy Windham and several aunts, uncles and many cousins.

Funeral services will be at 2:00 PM Saturday, April 3, 2021, at 1st Biker’s Church, 1116 Walnut Street, Texarkana, Texas with Bro. Matthew Butler officiating. Private burial will be in Chapelwood Memorial Gardens under the direction of Chapelwood Funeral Home.

