TASD Names Lifetime Razorback Recipient

The Lifetime Razorback Award was created to recognize an outstanding individual and fellow Razorback who exemplifies the true spirit of Nedra Turneybeing a Razorback through relentless dedication, lifetime support, and unwavering service to our District.

The 2022 Lifetime Razorback Award recipient, Nedra Turney, has spent her life upholding our Razorback traditions, striving for Razorback success, and has reached milestones with selfless contributions in support of our Razorback schools and students.

Mrs. Turney is a proud Class of 1958 graduate of Arkansas High School, which recently donated their remaining class funds to purchase benches for the Arkansas High School Razorback Garden. For several years, she worked with the Arkansas Women for Education and helped select scholarships for AHS graduates. In addition to volunteering her time with the Texarkana Arkansas School District, Mrs. Turney volunteered with the North Heights Alumni Association which donated benches to North Heights Community School and the Miller County Conservation District which awarded $1,000 to Trice Elementary to construct a greenhouse.

Mrs. Turney became the Executive Director of the Texarkana Area Chapter American Red Cross in 1984 and retired June 2006. During her Red Cross tenure, she served on numerous committees and served two terms as Chair of the American Red Cross Retiree Board. Mrs. Turney served as the office manager for the Miller County Conservation District, a member of their Board of Directors since 1986, and as Chairperson since 1997. Additionally, Mrs. Turney has served on the Texas A&M University Nursing Advisory Board, Texarkana Arkansas Adult Education Advisory Board, Miller County Farm Bureau Board of Directors, Texarkana Arkansas City Beautiful Commission, and many other boards and committees.

Her pride and dedication to Miller County and the Texarkana community is evident in her many awards and honors. Among them are: Susan B. Anthony Award for Outstanding Community Leadership, University of Arkansas Leadership Arkansas Class (LeadAR), just to name a few.

Nedra has been married to Jerry Turney for 62 years. They have three children, two sons-in-law, four grandchildren, and four great grandchildren.

