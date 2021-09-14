TC Announces Certified Training Partnerships with Major Automobile Manufacturers through TC’s Automotive Technology Program

Advertisement

Texarkana College has been tapped by Ford Motor Company and Toyota Motor Corporation to offer industry-certified training for students enrolled in TC’s automotive technology, auto body, and diesel technology programs. College and auto industry representatives will participate in a press conference on Tuesday, September 14, 2021, at 10:00 AM to make the official announcement. Local dealership representatives will present donated vehicles equipped with latest technology for instructors to use as training components alongside industry-specific training curriculum.

“Regional automobile dealerships need a pipeline of industry-trained students to employ to meet the growing demand for skilled workers within this industry sector,” said Brandon Washington, dean of workforce education at Texarkana College. “Access to cutting edge factory-backed curriculum and hands-on training with newer model vehicles provides Texarkana College students with a competitive advantage when seeking employment. We are honored to be selected by these automotive giants to provide customized training through our programs that benefits local and regional automobile dealerships, our community, and consumers.”

PRESS CONFERNCE DETAILS:

What: Press conference announcing Texarkana College’s official training partnership with Ford Motor Co. and Toyota Motor Corp.

When: Tuesday, September 14, 2021

10:00 AM

Where: *Texarkana College Campus- 2500 N. Robison Road, Texarkana, TX.

PRESS CONFERENCE will take place at the Career Education Center

located at the corner of College Drive and Coolidge Street across from

soccer field. Please refer to campus map provided below.