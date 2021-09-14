TC Announces Certified Training Partnerships with Major Automobile Manufacturers through TC’s Automotive Technology Program

Texarkana College has been tapped by Ford Motor Company and Toyota Motor  Corporation to offer industry-certified training for students enrolled in TC’s automotive  technology, auto body, and diesel technology programs. College and auto industry  representatives will participate in a press conference on Tuesday, September 14, 2021, at 10:00  AM to make the official announcement. Local dealership representatives will present donated vehicles equipped with latest technology for instructors to use as training components  alongside industry-specific training curriculum.  

“Regional automobile dealerships need a pipeline of industry-trained students to  employ to meet the growing demand for skilled workers within this industry sector,” said  Brandon Washington, dean of workforce education at Texarkana College. “Access to cutting edge factory-backed curriculum and hands-on training with newer model vehicles provides  Texarkana College students with a competitive advantage when seeking employment. We are  honored to be selected by these automotive giants to provide customized training through our  programs that benefits local and regional automobile dealerships, our community, and  consumers.” 

PRESS CONFERNCE DETAILS: 

What: Press conference announcing Texarkana College’s official training  partnership with Ford Motor Co. and Toyota Motor Corp. 

When: Tuesday, September 14, 2021  

10:00 AM 

Where: *Texarkana College Campus- 2500 N. Robison Road, Texarkana, TX.  

PRESS CONFERENCE will take place at the Career Education Center  

located at the corner of College Drive and Coolidge Street across from  

soccer field. Please refer to campus map provided below.

