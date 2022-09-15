Dorothy Jean Higginbotham

Advertisement

Dorothy Jean Varnado Higginbotham, age 91, of Texarkana, Arkansas, died Friday, September 9, 2022 in a local hospice facility.

Mrs. Higginbotham was born October 22, 1930, in El Dorado, Arkansas. She was a retired teacher and a member of the First Baptist Church, Texarkana.

She was preceded in death by her father, Walter D. Varnado; mother, Gladys Welch Colley; stepfather, Lee Colley and stepsister Patsy Colley.

She is survived by one daughter and son-in-law, Cassandra “Sandy” Lynn Phillips and Herbert John Phillips of Texarkana, Arkansas; one grandson, Joshua Andrew Phillips of Texarkana, Arkansas; one niece, Marcie Hope Taylor and daughter Jessica of San Antonio, Texas; one nephew, John Hope and wife Michelle and daughter Lindsey of Boerne, Texas.

Funeral services will be held at 2:00 P.M. Wednesday, September 14, 2022 at the Chapelwood Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Bryan Bixler and Buddy McWilliams officiating. Burial will be in Chapelwood Memorial Gardens Cemetery.

The family will receive friends at the funeral home Tuesday evening from 6:00 to 7:30 P.M.

