Team Announcement for the Live United Bowl

Representing the Great American Conference (GAC), Southeast Oklahoma State University will once again make an appearance at the Farmers Bank & Trust LIVE UNITED BOWL and will battle it out with Mid-America Intercollegiate Athletics Association (MIAA) competitor, Emporia State University. The Savage Storm and Hornets are no strangers to the Farmers Bank & Trust Live United Bowl and will bring a great game to Texarkana. The game will be played Saturday, December 3rd at Texarkana Arkansas School District’s Razorback Stadium with a noon kick-off. An exciting addition this year is pay-for-view for family and friends who are not able to make the trip. The link will be available on the Live United Bowl website with a $9.99 fee.

Savage Storm head coach Tyler Fenwick and Hornet’s head coach Garin Higgins are both excited to be invited again to the Farmers Bank & Trust LIVE UNITED BOWL in Texarkana. Teams will arrive late afternoon on Thursday, December 1st at their hotels in the Texarkana Arkansas Crossroads Business Park. Community members are invited to come out and greet the teams and welcome them to Texarkana. Times will be posted on the website. Teams will also participate in local community events on Thursday and Friday with football practice on Friday afternoon at Razorback Stadium and Pleasant Grove stadium.

“This bowl game would not be possible without our founding sponsor, the City of Texarkana, Arkansas A&P Commission, and our title sponsor Farmers Bank & Trust,” says Allen Brown, president of the Live United Bowl. “We are also thankful for the City of Texarkana, Texas who sponsors the Jeans, Boots and BBQ Banquet.” Scheduled for Friday, December 2nd at the Texarkana, Texas Convention Center from 6-8pm; banquet tickets are limited and will be sold online only for $25 per person at www.liveunitedbowl.com. The community pep rally will follow the banquet at 8pm, also scheduled at the Texarkana, Texas Convention Center. Admission is free to the pep rally.

Tickets will be on sale Monday, November 21st at the Farmers Bank & Trust locations on Ark Blvd and East 9th as well as any Mil-Way Federal Credit Union location, the Texarkana Chamber of Commerce, and the United Way of GreaterTexarkana office. Tickets are $10-Adults and $4-Students or can be purchased online at www.liveunitedbowl.com.

Student tickets are only available at any of the above locations or at the gate. Gates will open at 8:00 am for tailgaters and Stadium Gates will open at 10:00 am. If you would like to volunteer, please sign up on the website.

