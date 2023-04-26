Tee Off With Harvest

Advertisement



Harvest Regional Food Bank will host its Annual Drive Out Hunger Golf Tournament, Monday, May 22nd at Northridge Country Club in Texarkana. Participants will enjoy a day of fun on the green to help fight food insecurity in Southwest Arkansas and Northeast Texas.

All of the proceeds from this event support hunger relief programs at Harvest Regional Food Bank. Our food bank serves more than 75 agencies in 9 counties in southwest Arkansas as well as Bowie County, Texas, and in 2021 and 2022, Harvest distributed nearly 10 million pounds of food to our neighbors in need. We provide relief through food banking, mobile pantries, senior programs, and weekend backpack food for kids and school pantry program.

Recent USDA reports indicate that at least 1 in 5 living in our region is hungry, and one fourth of those we serve are children under the age of 18. Arkansas and Texas are still identified as the two states with the highest rates of poverty and child hunger.

Advertisement

Visit hrfb.org/golf to secure your sponsorship or team. For more information, call (870)774-1398 or email development@hrfb.org.