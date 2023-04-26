Texas High Student Council Earns Top Awards at the State Student Council Conference

Advertisement

Delegates from Texas High School joined over 3,000 student council members and advisors from across Texas and advisors who converged on the Irving Convention Center April 10 – 12, 2022, for the 86th annual Texas Association of Student Councils (TASC) Annual Conference.

Legacy High School from Mansfield ISD hosted the conference, the largest gathering of student council leaders in the United States.

This year’s theme, “Driven to Lead,” urged students and councils to do more to take the “wheel” and be a driving force for good in their schools and communities. The state service project, “Roadmap to Wellness,” asked councils to improve mental wellness on their campuses by connecting students and staff and connecting both to resources.

THS STUCO Members also helped prepare other attending schools prepare for conference duties. Member Anna Powell and others traveled to Bridge City and Conroe before TASC to discuss school duties. Anna and her committee were in charge of “Howdy Texas,” the conference greeting group.

“As schools would enter the doors, I would give them a rundown of everything they needed to do regarding registration,” said Powell.

The event was preceded by opportunities to tour AT&T Stadium or have an evening at the Toyota Music Factory. The conference included presentations by groups such as Dude, Be Nice, Work2BeWell, and Teens in the Driver Seat, breakouts about projects and opportunities, Table Talks sharing outstanding council projects, and an evening at Six Flags.

One of the primary purposes of the spring conference is to elect state officers. Eleven candidate schools campaigned during the conference. The election was held Sunday, with a swearing-in ceremony Monday morning.

Bella Murdock and other members of the THS STUCO worked on the committee that oversaw the campaigning and elections for the 2023-2024 TASC Board of Directors. The committee prepared before the conference by studying campaign and election rules. During the conference week, these student committee members worked to guide candidates through the election process.



Murdock said, “For the most part, I worked behind the scenes to diffuse the nerves and answer any questions the candidate schools could have. Since we ran last year, we understood how stressful it is running for an office…We had the opportunity to comfort the schools and share how cool the experience is.”

The conference kicked off Sunday evening with welcoming remarks by the Legacy HS principal and Archie McAfee, Executive Director of the Texas Association of Secondary School Principals. State President, Mason Stapleton, Byron High School; Vice-president, Alondra Romero, Montwood High School; State Secretary, Morgan Sanford, Kingwood Park High School; State Parliamentarian, Kaitlyn Marsh; and Conference Coordinator, Andrew Hanes, Legacy High School emceed at all general sessions.

The students were entertained with outstanding performances by Legacy High School and enjoyed world-class speakers such as Juan Bendana, Scott Backovich, Carlos Ojeda, Danny Batimana, and Lori L. Hayes.



While the TASC Conference was filled with educational experiences and awards ceremonies, the THS STUCO and others ensured lots of fun for the participants. THS STUCO has become known for its dancing abilities at these conferences; this year was no exception. Members of the group put together another high-energy swing dance to end the TASC Conference closing ceremony. Senior Ally Moore has been a part of STUCO since her freshman year, and she helped plan this year’s dance.

Moore says, “Swing dance is not only a statement for Texas High at these conferences, but it has bonded together the students who participate. The bond we have created on this team is something that is irreplaceable.”

Texas High School’s Student Council returned THS with several prestigious awards from the TASC State Conference.

For outstanding achievement in leadership, service, and activities that serve to improve the school and community, Texas Hugh School was recognized by the Texas Association of Student Councils (TASC) in the areas of Outstanding Student Council; Drugs, Alcohol, Safety and Health (DASH); Pride and Patriotism; and Energy and Environment. They also won the Sweepstakes and an award for Oustanding Student Council. TASC has 1,166 member schools. THS is one of only 233 schools to earn the Sweepstakes and only 244 to earn Outstanding Student Council.



TASC is a non-profit serving high school and middle-level student councils in Texas. Sponsored by the Texas Association of Secondary School Principals, its purposes are to develop leadership abilities in students, promote democracy as a way of life, and uphold high standards for local councils. TASC members work daily to make schools a place where students and staff want to be and leave our world better than they found it. With almost 1200 member schools, it is the US’s largest state student council organization.

THS STUCO’s video earned top honors at the Texas Association of Student Councils (TASC) Annual Conference. Only ten high schools and five middle-level councils earned this honor. Videos recognized at the conference represented the most outstanding videos submitted from across Texas. The theme for this year’s video submissions was Lead with Heart.

“As student councils members across the state of Texas cross the stage to pick up their diplomas, more and more will be moving on to college and careers with a commitment to public service, civic participation, and the knowledge that they make a difference in their communities and their lives through service to others and participation in the democratic process,” said Terry Hamm, Director of Texas Association of Student Councils. “I am constantly amazed at the contributions made by high school student council members under the guidance of exceptional Student Council advisors. Congratulations to these councils and their students for their dedication to service and commitment to improving their schools, communities, and world. These students embody TASC’s dedication to student voice, engagement, and leadership.”



John Thomas Borowitz was recognized by the Texas Association of Student Councils (TASC) for outstanding contributions to Texas High School, his TASC District, and the TASC state association. The $1,000 scholarship winners are chosen because of the difference they have made during their middle level and high schools through their participation in student council. TASC has over 1,000 member schools. John Thomas is among only five student council members statewide to receive this highly-esteemed honor.

Student Council members develop proven skills in team building, problem solving, project planning, and decision-making. Student council members serve their communities through their co-curricular activities while strengthening their academic and civic skills.

