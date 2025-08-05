Temporary Change to Water Disinfection Procedures

Sponsor

Texarkana, TX – August 5, 2025 — Texarkana Water Utilities (TWU) has announced it will temporarily alter the way it disinfects drinking water starting Sunday, August 31, 2025. The routine change, which will last approximately six weeks, is a standard maintenance procedure designed to ensure water quality for the communities TWU serves in Texas and Arkansas.

During this time, TWU will switch from its usual disinfectant, chloramine—a mixture of ammonia and chlorine—to free chlorine, a stronger disinfectant. Officials emphasize that the water will remain safe to drink throughout the process.

“Periodic use of free chlorine is an effective way to cleanse our system and prevent buildup,” said Corey Atkinson, Water Production Manager. “It helps address issues like biofilm growth and nitrification that can compromise water quality over time.”

This maintenance practice has been used by TWU in previous years, including in 2015, 2018, 2019, 2021, and during summer months in 2022 through 2025.

Customers may notice increased flushing of fire hydrants and possible changes in water appearance or odor. A temporary “chlorine smell” and mild discoloration are possible, especially early in the process, but these changes are expected to fade quickly and do not impact the safety of the water.

TWU advises kidney dialysis patients to consult with their equipment providers, as certain dialysis systems may require adjustments during the free chlorine treatment period. Aquarium owners are also encouraged to check with suppliers, though most systems designed to remove chloramine should work similarly for free chlorine.

Water quality and chlorine levels will be monitored daily to ensure compliance with all state and federal safety standards.