Betty Jo Graham, age 98, passed away on August 3, 2025 in Texarkana, Texas.

Mrs. Graham was born December 16, 1926 in Bryans Mill, Texas to C.R. and Lora Howard.

She was a homemaker and member of the First Baptist Church, Maud.

She is preceded in death by her husband, James Graham, parents, seven siblings and one grandson.

Left to cherish her memory are her daughter, Barbara (Lee) Ellwood and her son Steve (Darlene) Graham; her beloved grandchildren, great grandchildren, one great-great granddaughter and many nieces, nephews and wonderful friends.

Funeral service will be held at 11:00 A.M. Thursday, August 7, 2025 at the First Baptist Church, Maud with Rev. Clayton Sheets officiating. Burial will be in Center Ridge Cemetery.

The family will receive friends at the church Thursday from 10-11 prior to the service.

In lieu of flowers the family request donations be made to a favorite charity.