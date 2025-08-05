Sponsor

Shirley Elisabeth Knowles, 74, passed away on August 1, 2025.

She was born on May 12, 1951, in San Antonio, Texas to Betty and James Posey.

Shirley worked as a nursing aide for more than 20 years, and she was very active with the DAV chapter in Grove, Oklahoma where she served on the treasury board. She was also an active member of the TOPS weight loss group where she held many positions.

In her free time, she enjoyed camping, fishing, quilting, and needle point crocheting. She loved to go out to eat with her late husband and family, and spending time loving on her cats. Her family says her true passion was caring for others and making everyone feel like a part of her family. She will be deeply missed by all who knew and loved her.

Mrs. Knowles is preceded in death by her husband of 56 years, Roy Knowles and her parents.

Left to cherish her memory are her son Roy Knowles Jr. and wife Heather; six grandchildren, Arika Knowles, Casey Crossland, Xaviar Ward, Tyler Gray, Megan Gray, and Joshua Daniels; numerous great-grandchildren; three siblings, Sherry Blackwood, Gilbert Posey, and Karen Self; special family members, Jennifer Hayes and fiancé Kenny Temple, and Robert Ollar and wife Tamie; numerous nieces and nephews; as well as a host of other relatives and friends.

The family will be holding a Celebration of Shirley’s life at a later date.