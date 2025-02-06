TexAmericas Center Announces 2025 Annual Report

Sponsor

Texarkana, USA (Feb. 6, 2025) – TexAmericas Center, which owns and operates the 3rd ranked industrial park and is one of the largest mixed-use industrial parks in the United States, today unveiled its 2025 Aspire – TexAmericas Center Annual Report, highlighting significant growth and achievements over the past year.

“In the last year, TexAmericas Center has seen a substantial increase in activity, including the expansion of landowners on our property, and the utilization of more incentives, for our tenants,” said Scott Norton, Executive Director and Chief Executive Officer of TexAmericas Center. “Our financial outlook remains strong, and our relationships with federal, state, and local officials have never been more robust.”

Key highlights of TexAmericas Center’s Aspire include:

▪ $91.4 million reported in 2024 payroll for all companies on TexAmericas Center ▪ $70 million invested in remediation and infrastructure

▪ 3.5 million square feet of industrial and commercial space

▪ 1.3 million square feet of commercial space leased/sold

▪ 12,000 developable acres

▪ 1,453 jobs created at TexAmericas Center

▪ 87% retention of tenants

▪ 47 companies located at TexAmericas Center

TexAmericas Center also experienced a 20.5% increase in the number of companies on its footprint over the past five years, solidifying its position as a prime location for businesses looking for growth and scalability.

“TexAmericas Center is a community asset given the number of resources that it can bring to its current and future clients,” said Dr. Ross Alexander, President at Texas A&M University-Texarkana. “From a transportation and physical footprint perspective and its seamless integration with large employers, educational institutions, and the business community, it focuses on the economic, commercial, and workforce development of the entire Texarkana region.”

To view the full 2025 Aspire overview, visit TexAmericasCenter.com.

About TexAmericas Center

Located on the Texas side of the Texarkana metropolitan area, TexAmericas Center owns and operates a premier industrial park which is one of the largest mixed-use industrial parks in the United States. With roughly 12,000 development-ready acres of land and approximately 3.5 million square feet of commercial and industrial product, TexAmericas Center services four states (Arkansas, Louisiana, Oklahoma, and Texas).

For five consecutive years, Business Facilities magazine has ranked TexAmericas Center among the top 10 industrial parks in the country, most recently ranked No. 3 in 2024 and 2023. (#5 for 2022). Tenants appreciate an impressive transportation corridor that uses multiple state highways, interstates, air freight, and rail lines to disperse from a central U.S. location.

In fact, seven rail lines converge on the Texarkana region TexAmericas Center is host to an on-site rail yard and has over 30 miles of rail running through its properties. TAC Rail services include transload as well as rail car storage and movement.

TexAmericas Center also offers third-party logistics (3PL) services to assist companies with inventory management, warehousing, and fulfillment needs.

The organization recently completed construction on a 150,000-square-foot, state-of the-art speculative building and has the capability to lease, build-to-suit, or facilitate greenfield owner-constructed projects in a timely efficient manner.

It is a designated US Opportunity Zone, New Market Tax Credit Census Tract, Foreign Trade Zone (#258), and a Texas Enterprise Zone. TexAmericas Center has the operating capabilities of a municipality but functions like a traditional real estate development company, offering customized real estate, logistics, incentive and financing solutions. For more information about TexAmericas Center, visit TexAmericasCenter.com.