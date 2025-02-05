Sponsor

Donald Paul Stephens Sr., age 89, of Texarkana, Texas, passed away on Sunday, February 2, 2025, at St. Michael’s Hospital. He was born on April 3, 1935, in Texarkana, Texas, to Carl Sr. and Rachel Stephens.

Mr. Stephens spent his working days as an electronic technician. In his free time, he enjoyed hunting, fishing, camping, spending time with his family, and church activities. He was a faithful member of Hardy Memorial Methodist Church. His family described him as a dedicated father. Always there for his family and church. He found so much joy spending time with his sons, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. These were his happiest times. He was a wonderful and loving father, grandfather, great-grandfather, brother, uncle and friend.

He was preceded in death by his wife Jean Stephens; parents Carl Sr. and Rachel Stephens; brother Carl Stephens Jr. and Lewis Stephens.

Left to cherish his memory are sons Donald Stephens Jr.; Malcolm Stephens and wife Deby; Darrell Stephens and wife Tina; sisters Cora Jean Wilson and Bettye Kay Oden; seven grandchildren; 16 great-grandchildren; and a number of other relatives and friends.

Funeral service will be held at 10:00 AM on Thursday, February 6, 2025, at Hardy Memorial Methodist Church, in Nash, Texas, with Pastor Richard Heyduck officiating. Interment will be at Memorial Garden, in Texarkana, Arkansas, under the direction of Texarkana Funeral Home. Visitation will be held on Wednesday, February 5, 2025, from 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM at Texarkana Funeral Home- Texas.