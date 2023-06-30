TexAmericas Center Ranked Top 3 U.S. Industrial Park by Business Facilities Magazine

Sponsor

TexAmericas Center is pleased to announce it has earned recognition as the No. 3 best industrial park in the U.S. by Business Facilities’ 19th Rankings Report.

When asked why TexAmericas Center advanced two positions in this year’s rankings, staff at Business Facilities said, “TexAmericas Center has moved from No. 5 last year to No. 3 in recognition of the in-house logistics services available. Speed to market is more important than ever. Congratulations on this well-deserved recognition!”

This is the fourth straight year TexAmericas Center has ranked in the top 10 in the annual assessment of economic development leaders.

The category for industrial parks reflects the increasing recognition of TexAmericas Center’s importance to the growth of small- and middle-sized enterprises and weighs the size, space availability, shovel readiness, growth potential, and unique assets in order to rank facilities. The factors taken into consideration for this ranking include size, recent expansions, growth potential, and unique services and assets such as water resources, on-site utilities, and residential development for industrial park employees.

“We’re honored to receive this recognition. Over the years, we’ve focused on problem-solving and innovation that would allow businesses to grow at this industrial park. Coupled with partnerships that add to Texas’ business-friendly environment and reputation, we’re positioned to continue growing economic development in this region,” said Scott Norton, CEO and Executive Director at TexAmericas Center. “We will always look for ways to be the best industrial park to our current and future tenants – when they succeed, so does TexAmericas Center.”

TexAmericas Center, which is entering its 27th anniversary of servicing job creation in the mid south markets of Arkansas, Louisiana, Oklahoma, and Texas, is as a catalyst of economic investment in the Texarkana region.



Its 12,000 acres of development-ready land and 3.5 million square feet of space is fully entitled, providing potential tenants of specific industries options that would be difficult or cost-prohibitive to secure in other regions.

“The land is available – and our capability to offer qualified development ready sites, built-to-suit options, logistics services and existing office and warehousing positions businesses and TexAmericas Center to fulfill our promise of Speed-To-Market and Speed-To-Profit even more in the future,” Norton said.

In the past year, TexAmericas Center has welcomed and assisted in expansion for several corporate citizens, including EnviroSafe Demil, which moved its corporate headquarters and operations from Nevada to Texarkana; Palmer International, which expanded from Pennsylvania and purchased a 25,000 square foot processing building from and will manufacturer Cashew Nut Oil a green alternative to petroleum products; Maverick Pipe, which purchased TexAmericas Centers 150,000sf Spec Building; Expal USA moved its corporate headquarters from Dallas to Texarkana; and Rowe Casa, a locally owned fast growing supplement manufacturer, which expanded its sales globally and its shipping and production operations by using TAC’s 3PL services.



The organization has 47 corporate citizens on the property, including 11 property owners and 36 renters. The growth in the number of companies on the property represents a 81 percent increase since 2014, while the amount of leased space has increased by 96 percent.

While TexAmericas Center boasts easy interstate, rail, fiber, and air access, it also has low rates for taxes, labor, electricity, natural gas, and fiber utilities. A priority has been to build strong partnerships with the region’s leading educational institutions to help create a solid foundation of available skilled employees that will make the region and its sites appealing to prospective businesses. These factors, coupled with the organization’s reputation as problem solvers and partners in mixed-use industrial development, has led to four years of ranking as a top 10 industrial park in the U.S.

“We are so much more than an industrial park. I cannot stress enough the support, guidance, and resources a company can receive from a partnership with TexAmericas Center,” Norton said. “TexAmericas Center is an interesting combination of municipality, economic development organization and private industrial development company; we focus on continual growth, constant improvement, and ongoing innovation this focus has become the foundation that allows our tenants’ to achieve Speed-To-Profit.”



TexAmericas Center ∙ 107 Chapel Lane, New Boston, Texas 75570 ∙ 903-223-9841 ∙ texamericascenter.com

A diverse number of industries successfully operate from TexAmericas Center, including defense-tactical wheeled vehicle remanufacturing, defense-weapons systems remanufacturing, small arms and ammunition manufacturing, transportation equipment manufacturing, oil and gas pipe manufacturing, plastic pipe manufacturing, warehousing and storage for multiple industries, railcar storage, construction companies, trucking companies, professional business services, dog food additive production and supplement manufacturing. The industrial park is a designated U.S. Opportunity Zone, Foreign Trade Zone, State of Texas Enterprise Zone and is New Market Tax Credits and EB5 eligible.

