Sponsor

Otis Lee Montgomery 52, was born on April 7, 1971 to the late Ruthie B. Norris Montgomery and Earnest Montgomery in Wilmot, Arkansas. He received his wings on June 17, 2023. He was raised in Wilmot and graduated in Hamburg, Arkansas. He loved to fish, BBQ, hang out with friends and go to the casino.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Ruthie and Earnest Montgomery, one brother, Billie Montgomery, one sister, Sheryll Cobbs and one grandson, Knowledge Aubrey.

He leaves to cherish his memories: his loving wife, Denise Montgomery of twenty-two years; Two sons: Otis Jr. Cox and Davanta Montgomery of Texarkana, Texas; Five daughters: Laquita (Shawn) Feltus of Texarkana, Arkansas, Quanesha Smith of Benton, Arkansas, Denisha Lafayette of Arlington, Texas, Desiree Stuckey and Destiny Lafayette of Texarkana, Texas; Three brothers: Earnest (Johnny Mae) Montgomery of Wilmot, Arkansas, Charles Montgomery of Dallas, Texas and Kenneth (Alice) Montgomery of Shreveport, Louisiana; Three sisters: Ann Montgomery of Bonita, Louisiana, Mary Ruth (Ron) Dodson of Mesquite, Texas and Amanda Montgomery of Warren, Arkansas. Fourteen Grandchildren: Kaleb, O’mari, Kannon, Ky’Rin, Khylan, Shamario, Shamaya, Prince, Jordan, Daylan, Jayla, Jamarion, Jeremiah and Mason. One Great-Grandchild: Xureila.

Visitation Friday, June 30, 2023 from 3:00 – 5:00 PM at Jones Stuart Mortuary 115 East 9th St. Texarkana, AR. Funeral Service Saturday, July 1, 2023 at 12:00 PM Transformation Center International 1111 Hazel Street Texarkana, TX with Emissary Kimberly Wilson, Eulogist. Burial at Chapelwood Memorial Gardens 1001 Kings Highway Texarkana, TX.

