TexAmericas Center Releases Targeted Industry Summary Document, Showcases Best Fit Industries

TexAmericas Center, which owns and operates the 5th-ranked industrial park and is one of the largest mixed-use industrial parks in the United States, has released its updated 2025 Targeted Industries Summary Document.

The refreshed document provides a comprehensive look at the industries best positioned to succeed at TexAmericas Center by capturing the Texarkana region’s economic strengths. It outlines the top ten reasons companies choose to relocate to Texarkana, ranging from competitive operating costs and logistics advantages to the availability of Build-To-Suit services, certified industrial sites, and a skilled workforce.

The summary also emphasizes the alignment of public and private partners in supporting economic development and highlights the quality of life in the Texarkana region that helps employers attract and retain talent.

“This document has everything a tenant or potential tenant needs to know about the industries that can prosper here,” said Eric Voyles, Executive Vice President and Chief Economic Development Officer at TexAmericas Center. “By consolidating everything into one resource, it streamlines decision-making for site selectors and clearly shows why TexAmericas Center is a strong fit.”

In addition to these regional advantages, the 2025 Targeted Industries Summary Document identifies more than 20 industries best suited for growth in the Texarkana region and at TexAmericas Center. These sectors represent a mix of manufacturing, logistics, defense, agribusiness, and emerging technologies that match the strengths of the region.

“At TexAmericas Center, everything we do is centered on helping companies succeed,” Voyles said. “This updated report is more than just information—it’s a strategic tool designed to give businesses the clarity and confidence they need to grow, relocate, or expand in Texarkana. We’re committed to being an active partner in their success.”

The full 2025 Targeted Industries Document is available

About TexAmericas Center

Located on the Texas side of the Texarkana metropolitan area, TexAmericas Center owns and operates a premier industrial park—one of the largest mixed-use industrial parks in the United States. With roughly 12,000 development-ready acres of land and approximately 3.5 million square feet of commercial and industrial product, TexAmericas Center services four states: Arkansas, Louisiana, Oklahoma, and Texas.

As the Authority Having Jurisdiction (AHJ) over all development processes on the property, TexAmericas Center helps companies save 12 to 18 months of public review time, leading to faster Speed-To-Occupancy.

For six consecutive years, Business Facilities magazine has ranked TexAmericas Center among the top 10 industrial parks in the country, most recently ranked No. 5 in 2025. Tenants benefit from an impressive transportation corridor that includes multiple state highways, interstates, air freight, and rail lines from a central U.S. location. Additionally, Expansion Solutions has recognized TexAmericas Center’s QSP (Qualified Site Program) as the No. 1 certified site program in the Southern U.S.

Seven rail lines converge on the Texarkana region, and TexAmericas Center hosts an on-site 350-car rail yard with over 30 miles of rail running through its properties. TAC Rail services include transload, rail car storage, and spotting. TexAmericas Center is also part of Union Pacific’s Focus Sites Program—one of only 32 sites in the U.S. to receive this designation.

TexAmericas Center offers third-party logistics (3PL) services to assist companies with inventory management, warehousing, and fulfillment needs. Combining a “Flex Lease” with 3PL services gives companies seeking to expand or invest in the region an easier path to start operations.

The organization completed construction on a 150,000-square-foot, state-of-the-art speculative building in 2021, which was sold in 2022. In total, TexAmericas Center has built and transacted over 240,000 sq. ft. across three spec projects. The organization can lease, build-to-suit, or facilitate greenfield owner-constructed projects efficiently.

All TexAmericas Center property is designated as a U.S. Opportunity Zone, New Market Tax Credit Census Tract, EB5 Immigration through Investment area, Foreign Trade Zone (#258), and a Texas Enterprise Zone. TexAmericas Center operates with the capabilities of a municipality but functions like a traditional real estate development company, offering customized real estate, logistics, incentive, and financing solutions.

