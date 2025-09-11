Sponsor

Patricia Yvonne O’Neal, age 74, of Wake Village, Texas, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, September 9, 2025. She was born on October 24, 1950, in Tallulah, Louisiana to Gayle and Ernie Britton.

Pat dedicated her life to caring for animals and served her community with compassion as a office manager at Westridge Animal Hospital. Her gentle spirit and love for all living creatures touched many lives.

Beyond her professional life, Pat was devoted to her family. She especially cherished spending time with her grandchildren and great grandchildren, joyfully attending their events and supporting their passions. Her presence was a constant source of warmth and encouragement.

Her family remembers her as a kind-hearted, loving, and enlightening soul. She was known for keeping her beloved husband in line with humor and grace, always eager to help others, and nurturing to everyone she met. To those closest to her, she will forever be remembered as “Nana,” “Mom,” and a deeply cherished wife.

She was preceded in death by her father, Ernie Britton, and her children, Christie Robnett and Scott O’Neal.

Left to cherish her memory are her loving husband of 56 years, Doug O’Neal, whom she married on October 29, 1969; her son, Jonathan O’Neal and his wife Sara; her six grandchildren, Sarah and her husband Neil, Hannah, Corey and his wife Mollie, Haley and her husband Donnie, Harleigh and Greyson; her four great-grandchildren, Kaylor, Aspyn, Brylan, and Jaxon; one brother, Jimmy Britton; one beloved Australian Shepperd, Beaux; along with a host of other family and friends.

Pat’s legacy of love, care, and strength will live on in all who knew her.

A visitation will be held Thursday, September 11, 2025 from 6:00 to 8:00 P.M. at Chapelwood Funeral Home in Nash, Texas.

A funeral service will take place on Friday, September 12, 2025 at 11:00 A.M. at Chapelwood Funeral Home with Brother Matt Graves officiating.

Burial will be under the direction of Chapelwood Funeral Home.